Former NC State football player arrested for harassing Dave Doeren

A former NC State football player was arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal harassment and communicating threats to head coach Dave Doeren in Raleigh this week, according to Wake County records.

Joseph Boletepeli, a member of the Wolfpack from 2018 to 2019, triggered the arrest warrant with a tweet.

“I’ll get it, I promise,” Boletepolo wrote. “Dave Doeren and the others.”

Boletepeli was also accused of resisting arrest after allegedly walking away from officers trying to handcuff him.

Passport photo of Joseph Boletepeli. Raleigh/Wake City-County Identification Office

According to WRAL, the former defensive lineman was seen near Doeren’s workplace and sent numerous text messages threatening Doeren and other staff.

Court records obtained by the News & Observer said Boletepeli behaved in a manner that “caused a reasonable person significant emotional distress by causing that person to fear death, bodily harm…or the safety of his or her immediate family”.

Boletepeli, 22, played in nine games over two seasons at NC State, recording three tackles before moving to Maryland, where he appeared in five games including a start.

He was released on bail with a trial date set for Friday, with WRAL reporting that he was given an ankle monitor.