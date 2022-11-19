Gabby Agbonlahor tells Phil Neville he’d ‘work the Conference’ if it weren’t for David Beckham and the Inter Miami boss hits back with a three-cap jibe as former England players continue the fight war of words against the former captain

Gabby Agbonlahor and Phil Neville’s feud over David Beckham’s behavior on duty in England has escalated.

It all started when talkSPORT co-host and Aston Villa legend Agbonlahor used Beckham as an example to describe his experience of an unfriendly culture on duty.

GETTY Beckham made over 100 appearances for England and became a global phenomenon

According to Agbonlahor, the former captain ‘didn’t speak to anyone’ and ‘closed his diary in disgust’ on one occasion when Phil Jagielka tried to strike up a conversation.

Beckham is now co-owner of the MLS Inter Miami franchise and the club’s manager, his former Manchester United team-mate Phil Neville, has come to his defence.

Taking to Twitter, Neville described Agbonlahor’s story as “bull****”, and the talkSPORT host was quick to reply: “We got it Phil! Get your boss’ back! You don’t haven’t played for England after 2007?Before I start getting into England squads!Focus maybe on winning a few games in MLS and get off Twitter.

Agbonlahor was back in the talkSPORT Breakfast studio to explain his stance on Thursday – and he doubled down on his criticism of Neville.

“I hadn’t tried Beckham,” Agbonlahor said.

“I was just stating facts that he was sitting in the middle of his canteen, sitting writing in his diary and didn’t really want to talk to certain players.

Getty Neville was named Inter Miami boss by Beckham in January 2021

“Maybe it was different with the Man United players or the superstars.

“But mediocre players, maybe he didn’t want to talk to them. It’s not a story I’m going to make up. Phil wasn’t there.

“I understand that Beckham is his boss at Inter Miami but Beckham doesn’t need Phil to protect him.

“Let’s be honest, he wouldn’t be in a job without his mate Beckham. He would coach in the Conference. So relax.

talkSPORT Agbonlahor fired more shots at Neville on Thursday

In response to this, Neville – who has made 59 appearances in a Three Lions shirt – tweeted an image of three caps, presumably a dig at the number of appearances Agbonlahor has made for England.

But the former Villa striker’s claims were backed up by former England full-back Danny Mills, who played alongside Beckham at the 2002 World Cup.

Mills told talkSPORT: “There was a bit of that. It all depended on who you knew.

“You go back to the days when smart phones were just coming in, there was no social media, the internet was just coming in.

Getty Agbonlahor played for England between 2008 and 2009

“You knew the players of your club. You went out with them, you had a drink with them. They were your friends. So you sat down with them.

“I used to sit with Nigel Martyn. We were roommates in Leeds, we were leaving with England.

“Becks was a little different. I won’t deny it. He had a lot of power and he could do what he wanted, when he wanted.

“Maybe it got a bit worse, especially after 2002 when he became a global superstar.

Getty Mills shared the right flank with Beckham at the 2002 World Cup

“But it always has been. You stayed with your teammates. Unfortunately for Gabby, he was playing for a small team that didn’t have many players there!

Mills added: “I asked Becks to sign a book, bearing in mind that I did his whole run for him in 2002.

“I thought he would personally sign it for me and write a nice little message. It was, ‘To Danny, best wishes…’

“He was a superstar and I think that got worse over time. He was the first superstar in the media and people were maybe a bit intimidated by him.