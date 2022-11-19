Gas explosion destroys building – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

At least eight people died on Saturday after a gas explosion destroyed a five-story building on Russia’s Sakhalin Island, regional governor Valery Limarenko said.

The incident happened in the small town of Tymovskoye. Videos from the scene show that several apartments were completely destroyed by the explosion.

Limarenko wrote on his Telegram channel that three children were among the victims. He said the apartment complex had 33 residents, three of whom are missing, as rescuers continue to search for survivors.

Nine people were injured, according to the TASS news agency.

Regional emergency authorities earlier said six people would be trapped under the rubble.

TASS quoted the emergency services as saying the building had no gas-fired central heating system and a faulty gas tank was believed to be the cause of the explosion. A criminal investigation has been opened.