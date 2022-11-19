How to watch the 2022 World Cup online and on TV : NPR

toggle caption Christopher Pike/Getty Images Christopher Pike/Getty Images

The most watched sporting event in the world is back. The FIFA World Cup begins on Sunday November 20 and ends on Sunday December 18. Games are being played in Qatar, which is eight hours ahead of Eastern Time, which means most games will be broadcast in the United States around noon. Here’s where you can watch the matches, both online and on TV:

On television, the entire World Cup program will be broadcast in English on Fox and Fox Sports 1. Spanish-speaking viewers will be able to follow the tournament on Telemundo and Universo.

Fans can also stream the games live on FoxSports.com and TelemundoDeportes.com.

Other streaming services will let you watch some or all of the games, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Tubi, and Peacock.

As always, the first game will feature the host country: Qatar. Ecuador will face Qatar on Sunday, November 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The tournament kicks into high gear almost immediately with three games on Monday and four games every day thereafter until Friday, December 2.

The tournament will be reduced to two matches per day during the knockout phase, which will take place from Saturday December 3 to Tuesday December 6 with the round of 16. The quarter-finals will be played on Friday December 9 and Saturday December 21. December 10 and the semi-finals will take place on Tuesday December 13 and Wednesday December 14. The third-place and final matches are scheduled for Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18, respectively.