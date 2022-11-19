King Charles bans foie gras from royal palaces

In one of his first royal proclamations, King Charles III banned foie gras from being served in all British royal palaces, according to an animal rights group.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals on Saturday welcomed the decision to ban the delicacy which requires geese to be force-fed so their livers can be used in the delicacy.

Although Buckingham Palace has yet to publicly comment on the ban, PETA has made public a letter it received from royal officials.

“I can confirm that foie gras is not purchased by the Royal Household or served in Royal Residences, and there are no plans to change this policy,” the letter reads.

It was signed by the Master of the King’s Household, Tony Johnstone-Burt and dated November 10.

While Charles was Prince of Wales, the environmentally conscious royal banned foie gras from his own residences.