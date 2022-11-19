Las Vegas girl, 18, escapes her bedroom after her mother and grandmother locked her in her bedroom for a YEAR

A shocking video shows an 18-year-old Nevada girl returning home after escaping from a room she’s been locked in for at least a year by family members.

The girl, who has not been identified, was given very little food and could only go to the bathroom in a bucket at her north Las Vegas home, police said.

18-year-old mother Addy Gonzales and grandmother Maria Pasarin have both been charged with child abuse and forcible confinement with Daniel Omezcua.

Authorities have been made aware of a report of a teenage girl “attempting to use a ladder” to return to her bedroom on November 4.

She had just returned from trying to get food and water from a neighbour’s garden before attempting to climb back up. This neighbour, who only gave her name as Maria, filmed one such incident where the abused teenager escaped.

18-year-old mother Addy Gonzales (pictured left) and grandmother Maria Pasarin (pictured right) have both been charged with child abuse and false imprisonment.

Daniel Omezcua has also been charged with child abuse and forcible confinement. It is not known what his relationship is with the girl or her mother and grandmother

A neighbour, who only gave the name “Maria” to 8 News Now, said the girl “came out and jumped into our garden to get some water”.

The victim told ‘Maria’ that she got downstairs using sheets and tying clothes together and eventually started drinking water from a hose.

‘Maria’ added that she told the girl to call the police, but she refused, ‘claiming that no one would believe her’.

Another neighbor asked if she needed help, but the victim simply pointed at the ladder to climb over a concrete wall and back to her bedroom window.

When the police arrived around 3:30 p.m., they found the girl at the second-story window of the house.

Gonzales, the girl’s mother, tried to block the police from entering and said she would check on her child herself.

An officer said she was locked in the room by a deadbolt which required a key to unlock.

The victim told cops that her mother only fed her once a day when she came home from work. She told them she felt like a prisoner.

Police eventually burst into the girl’s bedroom where they found “only a box spring and bed frame”, along with the bucket, which was black and “half full of what appeared to be urine and faeces”.

Child protective services had received eight reports of abusive behavior at the home, but were unable to substantiate them due to a lack of evidence and cooperation.

Gonzales, Omezcua and Pasarin were arrested and jailed before being released, as prosecutors have yet to file criminal charges. It is not known what Omezcua’s relationship is with the victim or his mother and grandmother.

The girl’s mother, Gonzales, worked in county schools as a “family learning advocate,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The school district said Friday that she is currently on “unpaid leave.”

A Clark County spokesperson said in a statement, “This is a tragic event and while Clark County cannot comment on specifics due to confidentiality and ongoing investigations, we are ensuring that in the future all necessary support is available and will be provided.’

The three adults are due back in court on Monday.