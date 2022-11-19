Marines receive the final delivery of the iconic H-1 helicopter. But don’t call it the ‘end of an era’ yet

A Marine unit at Camp Pendleton took delivery of its last new H-1 helicopter this month, 60 years after the service ordered its first in 1962.

The last helicopter – an AH-1Z Viper – was flown from Amarillo, Texas, to the base by Colonel Nathan Marvel, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39 on November 4.

Marvel, like most Marines, refers to the AH-1Z as the “Cobra”, the nickname for previous versions of the attack helicopter. Modern Cobras, like the first developed in the mid-1960s, are based on and share several components with the Corps’ utility helicopter variant, the UH-1Y Venom – commonly referred to as “Hueys”.

Early versions of helicopters feature prominently in many television and film depictions of the Vietnam War, such as “Apocalypse Now”, “Platoon” and “Full Metal Jacket”.

“There (was) nothing more iconic than the Huey in Vietnam,” Marvel told the Union-Tribune in an interview. “Same thing in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the same with the Cobras.”

Since 2010, 349 modern variants of the Huey and Cobra have been added to the Corps helicopter fleet. While that run is now over for U.S. forces, H-1 maker Bell will continue to produce the helicopters for U.S. allies, the company said.

Still, the Marines plan to fly the helicopters for the next 20 to 30 years, according to Marvel.

“This is by no means the end of an era – this is the next chapter in the great legacy of H-1 and the US Marine Corps,” Marvel said in a statement.

Helicopters have changed the way Marines fight, according to Mike Deslatte, H-1 program manager at Bell in Amarillo.

“The first production batch of US Marine Corps H-1s were ordered in 1962, and they changed the way Marines fight today,” Deslatte said in a statement. “The completion of AH-1Z and UH-1Y deliveries to the United States Marine Corps adds another chapter to the legacy of the H-1 platform.”

Both variants, the Huey and the Cobra, have been improved over the years as military technology has evolved. Modern upgrades to the AH-1Z include a four-bladed rotor and modern electronics and communications. It is armed with a Gatling gun and rockets, as well as air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, the Marines said.

The last modern Venom UH-1Y, or “Huey”, was delivered to the Marines in 2018.

Marines from 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment provide security for UH-1Y Venoms with Marine Aircraft Group 39 on San Clemente Island in 2020. (Corporal Mark Lowe/US Marine Corps)

In combat, helicopters provide close air support to ground infantry units as part of a Navy air-to-ground task force. They can operate from ships at sea or from land bases. It’s not uncommon for Cobra pilots to lie down and hang out with the ground troops they’re supporting, Marvel said.

“I can land right next to a Marine or Marines who need food, supplies, or extradition,” he said. “We come when they call and we’ll be there for as long as we need us.”

MAG-39, based at Camp Pendleton, comprises four squadrons flying UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopters. Two MV-22 Osprey squadrons, a training squadron and a logistics squadron also fall under the aircraft group.

While Lockheed Martin and Bell are competing to provide the US military with a next-generation attack helicopter, the Marine Corps is not yet buying its own, according to Forbes.

In the meantime, the Cobra’s cockpit will continue to be filled with future Marines, Marvel said.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if my son, who is 6, was the pilot,” he told the Union-Tribune.