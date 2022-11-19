Measles cases in Mumbai rise by 7 in a day, 8 suspected deaths so far

The measles epidemic occurred in 17 localities. (Representative)

–>

Mumbai:

Mumbai’s measles tally rose to 176 on Friday from 169 a day earlier, while the number of suspected deaths remained unchanged at eight, a city official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation bulletin released in the late evening said suspected measles cases stood at 2,860.

“Across eight municipal wards in Mumbai, the measles outbreak has occurred in 17 locations. So far, eight suspicious deaths have been reported. The death committee will review all these cases,” the bulletin said.

The BMC bulletin confirmed the death of a 10-year-old girl from measles here, but as she was from Bhiwandi in neighboring Thane district, it would be added to the toll there.

“To date, the BMC has investigated 23,87,386 households and found 2,860 suspected patients with fever and rash, including 237 in the past 24 hours. A total of 32 new patients were admitted to various hospitals on Friday, taking the total. number of entries to 136″, he specifies.

Among these 136 hospitalized patients, 64 are in the age group 1-5 years and 28 patients in the age group 5-9 years.

“Seven patients are on oxygen support and two on respiratory support. A total of 46 patients have been discharged since November 4. Citizens should have their children in the 9 months to 5 years category vaccinated against measles,” the official informed. BMC newsletter. .

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)