Moscow accuses Ukrainian soldiers of killing prisoners of war (DISRUPTIVE IMAGES) – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

A video has surfaced on social media showing what appears to be Kyiv troops alongside executed Russian servicemen

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS DISTURBING IMAGES

The Russian Defense Ministry has accused Ukrainian forces of committing a war crime after a video emerged on social media on Friday that appears to show Russian servicemen captured first alive and then dead.

Footage shows soldiers dressed in Russian uniforms first surrendering to troops wearing uniforms bearing Ukrainian insignia before being shown lying on the ground, presumably dead.

The ministry described the video as evidence of “deliberate and methodical murder” more than ten Russian servicemen in the hands of the Ukrainian armed forces, who “shot them right in the head.” Such actions prove “barbaric nature” of the kyiv government headed by President Vladimir Zelensky, as well as “all those who defend and support it”, add the statement.

The video also claims to show one of the alleged Russian soldiers opening fire on the Ukrainians as his fellow soldiers are already lying on the ground with their hands behind their heads. At least one of kyiv’s fighters was reportedly injured in the incident, according to footage. It is unclear how this particular episode was related to what happened to the Russians next.

Russia’s Presidential Human Rights Council reacted to the alleged incident by calling for an international investigation into what its head, Valery Fadeev, called a “demonstrative and audacious crime”.



“This is a violation of every possible convention prohibiting the cruel treatment of captives, as well as international law and moral standards,” Fadeev said in a statement, adding that “we will demand a reaction from the international community, as well as an investigation.” According to Fadeev, the UN Human Rights Office is already investigating evidence of extrajudicial killings near the Ukrainian town of Kupyansk, as well as the shelling of a civilian crossing in the city of Kherson.

Moscow will send information about the alleged execution of Russian captives to the UN Human Rights Office, the Council of Europe, as well as Amnesty International and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Fadeev added. .

This is not the first high-profile incident allegedly involving Ukrainian troops and Russian POWs. In late March, footage surfaced allegedly showing Ukrainian servicemen shooting Russians, under their care, in the legs at close range.