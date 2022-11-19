Nick Pope opens up on Newcastle bromance with Bruno Guimaraes and explains World Cup-themed gift the England star gave the Brazilian’s newborn son

Newcastle and England goalkeeper Nick Pope says Bruno Guimaraes was “extremely welcoming to him” when he first joined the Magpies.

But despite their bromance, the former Burnley glovemaker admitted he hoped not to face his Brazilian team-mate ‘too soon’ at the World Cup this winter.

Getty Newcastle are flying in the Premier League this season with Pope between the sticks, currently fourth in the table

Getty And Pope says Toon star Bruno helped him settle into St. James’ Park

Following Pope’s move to St. James’ Park in the summer after the Clarets were relegated to the Championship, fans noticed the stars formed a strong friendship, both on and off the pitch.

Now Pope has revealed how much the Brazilian has helped him settle in and get started in the northeast.

“Bruno is just someone who when I arrived at the club was extremely welcoming to me,” the Newcastle No1 told talkSPORT in Qatar.

“He’s just great in the dressing room in general.”

Pope was unlucky to miss Euro 2020 with a knee injury but his strong start to life with Newcastle led to him being selected for England’s 2022 World Cup squad.

The Magpies’ pals will of course be on different sides at the next tournament, with Bruno also winning a call-up for his country of five-time World Cup winners Brazil.

instagram The pope gave Bruno and his girlfriend a memory book before the tournament

But despite competing to lift the famous golden trophy, Pope bought Bruno and partner Matteo’s new baby a ‘My World Cup Memories’ book earlier this month to help the family cherish the first time Bruno played in the tournament, and the birth of their son.

“In my time at Burnley when there was a newborn from one of the lads in the dressing room, we would get a little present for the baby, the new dad and the new family,” Pope said in explaining the gift.

“So it’s just something I used to do.

“It was great to be able to give this to him and his family ahead of the World Cup.”

Getty Bruno will represent Brazil at the World Cup for the first time this winter

Getty Pope will do the same for England

When asked if he just wanted to butter him up to find out a bit more about Brazil before the tournament, he laughed: “Ha, I didn’t say that. [but]…

“Let’s hope that if our paths meet, it will be a little later.”

England’s World Cup campaign in Qatar kicks off against Iran in Group B on Monday at 1pm.

Meanwhile, Brazil take on Serbia on Thursday at 7 p.m. – with both matches live on talkSPORT.