On January 6, Trump thought he would enter the Capitol like Mussolini

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports” during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, so President Donald Trump “thought he would walk in like Mussolini carried on his shoulders of his supporters”.

Discussing the testimony of former Secret Service agent Bobby Engel before the January 6 Committee, Raskin said, “Well, I can’t go into the specific details of that testimony. But I’ll tell you, from everything we’ve learned, we know the former president was furious and furious when he wasn’t taken to the Capitol. He was adamant that he could join the crowd and approach and enter the Capitol with them.

He continued: “Everything we heard tells me the former president was furious. He was furious. There was a dispute over whether or not he would go to the Capitol, and he was adamant that he could do so. I imagine he thought he would walk in like Mussolini carried on the shoulders of his supporters and walk into the Capitol, and at that point if they could either get Mike Pence to do his bidding or replace somebody one else, then he would have been made president either directly in the joint session, by someone calling him that, or through a so-called contingent election to the House of Representatives under the 12th Amendment , where the House would have voted not based on one member vote, but one state, one vote. They thought it would be a perfect way to grab the presidency, because the GOP controlled 27 state delegations and the Democrats had 22, and one Pennsylvania was split in two. So they had several different scenarios of how it would go.

Raskin concluded: “Donald Trump really went to bed the night before January 5, believing he was going to stay in power for another four years. And he believed it all day.

