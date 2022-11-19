“Or else Aftab will be born in every city”

Kutch: The horrific murder of Shraddha Walkar has reached Gujarat’s election campaign. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma has warned crowds at a rally in Gujarat’s Kutch that if there is no strong leader in the country, Aftab Ameen Poonawala will be born in every town and that we would not be able to protect our society.

Sarma was defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the nation should grant him a third term when he recounted the gruesome details of the murder case and called it a ‘love jihad’ which is a theory of the conspiracy that Muslim men seduce. Hindu women to force them to convert to Islam.

Addressing a rally in Kutch, Sarma said: “Aftab brought Shraddha after (sister) from Mumbai and cut her into 35 pieces in the name of love jihad. And where did he keep the corpse? In the refrigerator. And while the body was in the fridge, he brought another woman home and started dating her.

“If the country does not have a powerful leader, one who considers the nation as his mother, such an Aftab will be born in every city, and we would not be able to protect our society. It is therefore very important that Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again, for the third time, in 2024,” he added.

#LOOK | If the country today does not have a strong leader, a government that respects the nation like a mother, such Aftabs will emerge in every city and we will not be able to protect our society: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on the case of murder of Shraddha (18.11. 22) pic.twitter.com/HwZQn0BssF — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

Shraddha murder case

Shraddha, 26, was strangled to death by her partner, Aftab (28), in the nation’s capital. Both worked in a call center and had moved to Delhi in May, and four days later, after an argument over expenses and infidelity, Aftab murdered her and then cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a refrigerator. He dumped the body parts in a jungle for 18 days.

The crime was revealed when his father, who had not spoken to him since May 2021 as he did not approve of his interfaith (Hindu-Muslim) relationship with Aftab, turned himself in to the police as his friends informed him that she had not been in contact with them for several months as well.

Aftab is currently in police custody and will soon be taken for a narco-analysis test. Delhi police demanded the narco test in court, with investigators investigating the case saying it was necessary as he had changed his statement and was not cooperating with questioning.

