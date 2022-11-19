Pilot program looking for Spanish speakers with Parkinson’s disease

Spanish speakers diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease will soon have much-needed resources to deal with the progressive brain disorder that affects the nervous system.

The Parkinson Foundation recently awarded Tucson’s Parkinson’s Wellness Recovery $19,000, which will be used to translate its materials and dub its research-based, on-demand educational exercise content into Spanish, said Kimberly Peute, CEO of the Parkinson Foundation. organization located at 4343 N Oracle Road, Suite 173, at Wetmore Plaza.

The one-year Spanish pilot program is PWR! Login | PWR! Log in and information about the program and registration will be available in Spanish from November 25 on the PWR! Connect website, pwr4life.org/pwr-connect.

PWR! Login | PWR! Connect is looking for 15 Spanish speakers with Parkinson’s disease to enroll in the pilot program. Those selected for the program will receive free services, including physiotherapy assessment, regular follow-ups, and exercise programs specifically tailored to their needs.

“Specialized health and wellness programs provided in Spanish are not widely available, leaving those who speak exclusively or primarily Spanish without access to these programs,” Peute said.

“There are few resources for Spanish-speaking people with Parkinson’s disease and we want to fill that gap,” said Catherine Printz, director of rehabilitation and exercise therapies for Parkinson Wellness Recovery. Printz said Parkinson’s disease is a neurological movement disorder that’s caused when the body decreases production of dopamine, which affects the brain, causing problems with movement, mood, cognition, speech and speech. balance.

“There’s no cure, but we know targeted exercise can improve symptoms,” Printz said.

Becky Farley, Scientific Director and Founder of Parkinson Wellness Recovery, designed the exercise programs. She received her doctorate in neuroscience from the University of Arizona and her master’s degree in physical therapy from the University of North Carolina. She conducts public and medical seminars across the United States and the world on the programs.

Farley created the exercise programs for patients with Parkinson’s disease that incorporate traditional gym activities with an emphasis on full-body training to improve strength, balance and cognition. She believes that integrated rehabilitation and community exercise and wellness programs are needed to optimize the benefits of mobility and to slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease. Farley also does clinical research to study the real implications of the treatment.







The program, which started 12 years ago, offers 40 group exercise classes per week, in person, virtual or hybrid. Free educational presentations are offered monthly and are open to the public, in person or via Zoom.

Each participant will receive an individual physiotherapy assessment at the start of the program and again at the end of the three-month program. Customers take part in a weekly survey to check their progress and ensure they are accessing their exercise videos. The therapist also checks in with the client’s caregiver to make sure there are no concerns or issues, Printz said.

The average age of onset for Parkinson’s disease is 50 to 60, and to be officially diagnosed a person must have symptoms such as stiffness of movement, tremors in the hands or feet, changes in walking or balance and a softer voice, Printz said.

Tucson’s Parkinson’s Wellness Recovery is considered a world leader in providing physical therapy and exercise services to people with Parkinson’s disease. The organization’s staff works with organizations, hospitals, clinics, physicians and community fitness centers to provide specific programs and services for people with Parkinson’s disease, Peute said. She said the program also advocates for patients to find the resources they need.

In addition to training more than 7,000 therapists and fitness professionals who work with patients with Parkinson’s disease, the organization has clients in the United States and overseas in Europe, Asia and Australia who use on-demand exercise services.

The Parkinson Wellness Recovery program operates with an annual budget of $1.9 million, of which up to 25% is donated. It has 15 full-time employees and a team of independent contractors who help deliver exercise classes and workshops for professionals.

Experts say 60,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year and more than 10 million people worldwide live with the disease.

How to register Register for the PWR! Login | PWR! Connect, a program for Spanish speakers diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, will begin on December 1. Go online at pwr4life.org/pwr-connect or call 520-591-5346. For more information about the program or to be added to a list of interests, email [email protected]