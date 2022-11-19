Raleigh’s Christmas parade halted after accident leaves girl hospitalized

A tragic accident has abruptly interrupted a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, after one of the vehicles towing a float allegedly hit a young girl.

Around 10:25 a.m. Saturday, the 78th Raleigh Christmas Parade was stopped and first responders were called to the scene after a dancing girl was hit by an out-of-control vehicle, WRAL reports.

The girl was reportedly taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Witnesses said there was confusion as the scene unfolded.

“The girls kept dancing and then separated very quickly as the truck drove through them. There were more dancers beyond that group. We were all wondering, I think, if that was part of it. parade,” said a woman who saw the accident. WRAL.

“Maybe [the truck] picked up a bit of speed and he kept honking, then there was a bit more chaos. Everyone started looking confused. I don’t know, maybe the fire truck and other first responders helped stop the truck. I don’t know if anyone got hit on the ground or not,” she said.

Another passerby said she saw the girl on the ground with a blanket covering her. Others reported hearing tires screeching, screaming and the vehicle horn sounding at the time of the accident.

Police said the crash is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

The parade has been cancelled.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.