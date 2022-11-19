RBI Reserve Bank of India

Inflation, however, has an impact on business performance, RBI said in its report. (Case)

New Delhi:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said today that it expects economic expansion to be between 6.1% and 6.3% in the July-September quarter, which, s If it materializes, will put India on a growth trajectory of 7% for 2022-2023.

Data for the second quarter of this fiscal year (July-September) are expected at the end of November.

“Based on high-frequency indicators, our nowcasting and full information models peg real GDP growth in July-September at between 6.1% and 6.3%. If this materializes, India is on track for a growth rate of around 7% in 2022-23,” the RBI said in its November newsletter.

The central bank said cumulative rice purchases this kharif marketing season were higher than last year, but wheat purchases fell sharply.

The good news is that rabi plantings are up from last year. Good northeast monsoon rainfall and reservoir water storage levels are also positive, according to the RBI.

With headline inflation showing signs of slowing, the economy on macro policing is “resilient” but susceptible to formidable global headwinds, RBI said.

“Urban demand appears robust, rural demand is muted, but more recently picking up steam,” the bulletin said.

The banking system is well capitalized, with capital ratios well above 16% of total risk-weighted assets. “Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) have steadily declined, with net NPAs slipping towards 1% of total assets,” the RBI said.

However, inflation has an impact on business performance. Earnings from more than 90% of all listed non-financial companies point to a loss of earnings momentum in the second quarter of 2022-23.

On the status of the rupiah, which recently plunged to an all-time low of 83, the RBI said the dollar’s rally to successive highs sent currencies around the world into a downward spiral.

A closer look reveals that emerging market currencies are posting only half the losses seen in advanced economy currencies, according to the report.

“Volatility in G7 currencies exceeded that of emerging market currencies for the first time since March 2020. This reflects resilience and the fact that early and aggressive rate hikes have produced or approached real rates, offering higher carry – Latin America led the way.”