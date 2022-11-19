Rishi Sunak opens up about fears for his daughter’s safety and cracking down on crime | Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak said he feared for his daughter’s safety when she was alone, saying men often take their own freedoms for granted.

Sunak spoke candidly about his eldest daughter Krishna’s desire for more independence, but said he was troubled by a number of crimes, including the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, the nine-year-old girl shot dead in Liverpool .

He said he was determined to crack down on crime, including being prepared to put many more criminals in prison and to increase the number of prison spaces.

“My eldest is at the age where she wants to walk around on her own and that’s why we weren’t in that flat in Downing Street last term when I was chancellor,” Sunak said in conversation. with reporters this week. Krishna had hoped to start walking to school for his last term of primary school, a freedom that was ultimately deemed impossible.

Sunak said he was bothered by a number of crimes over the summer. “It reminds you as a parent and again over the summer of the awful things we read with young daughter Olivia that we will all remember,” he said.

“I want to make sure that my children and everyone else can walk around safely. This is what any parent wants for their children…in the past I have taken [safety] for granted – and many of us as men have been. The events of the past year have shown us that so many women and girls have not felt as safe as they should.

“So tackling that and making it safer for people is something that’s personally very important to me.”

Sunak said it was an ambition of his premiership to reduce crime. “I see it as part of the upgrade,” he said. “Often it is people who are in certain parts of the country who may feel they have been looked down upon in the past or who come from more disadvantaged backgrounds that crime has the greatest impact.

“I want to deliver for these people. Putting more police on the streets to reduce neighborhood crime is extremely important to me.

But the Prime Minister said he was relaxed about the prospect of more people going to jail, which he said was “a logical consequence of catching more criminals…if you put more police in the street and you tackle more crimes, you’re going to end up with more people in jail”.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply.

Sunak also spoke of his family’s adjustment to life in Downing Street, including returning to the small apartment the family lived in when he was Chancellor and barely having time to see his family at the fortnight since he became Prime Minister.

“In a way, it’s quite familiar to the family, so it’s been easier than it might have been otherwise,” he said. “But it happened quite suddenly so it was a bit of an adjustment for everyone and I’ve been working pretty night and day for the past few weeks because there’s a lot to do… so I haven’t didn’t really have time to stop and think.”

Sunak said the moment he really started realizing was at the Remembrance Day service last Sunday. “Having the opportunity to do this as Prime Minister… is something I will never forget. So among all the other jobs I have to do, it was a moment where I was able for a few seconds to take on the responsibility that I have in this new job – and it was a rather special moment that I I won’t forget.