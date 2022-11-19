Russia after Poland bans its foreign minister from meeting

–>

Moscow:

Russia on Saturday denounced Warsaw’s refusal to allow Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to attend a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe next month as “unprecedented and provocative”.

“The decision of Poland, which is the acting chairman of the OSCE, to refuse the participation of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the OSCE Ministerial meeting in Lodz on December 1-2 is unprecedented and provocative” , said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. of the gathering of ministers of the largest security body in the world.

