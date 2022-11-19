Russian delegation denied visas — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

Allowing the group to attend the OSCE session in Warsaw would violate “solidarity with Ukraine”, the Polish envoy said.

Russian officials will not attend the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) autumn meeting in Warsaw next week after Poland refused their visas, a member of the Russian delegation.

“We received a scandalous response from the head of the Polish delegation to the OSCE parliamentary assembly,” Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s international affairs committee, told parliament, according to Russian news agency TASS.

The Polish envoy, Barbara Bartus, “literally says she sees no possibility” to allow Russian or Belarusian delegates to participate in the assembly, as this would “violating the principle of solidarity with Ukraine”, Dzhabarov went on to add that he foresees similar problems when the OSCE meets again in February in Austria and in July in Canada.





Poland will also deny visas to Russian officials planning to attend a separate OSCE ministerial meeting in Lodz in December, its foreign ministry told Reuters on Friday. “We don’t give them visas”, said spokesman Lukasz Jasina. In comments to AFP, Jasina pointed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, saying Poland was “don’t expect” that he attends.

Russia has participated in the OSCE since the Soviet Union signed the Helsinki Accords in 1975. The organization’s monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 but was withdrawn just before the start of the Russian military operation in February. Russia had repeatedly accused the group of ignoring violations by kyiv.

Members of the Russian delegation to the OSCE were also denied visas to attend the organisation’s last meeting in the UK in July.