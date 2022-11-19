Russian-Ukrainian War Live: Power shortages in Kyiv ‘critical’ amid blackouts across Ukraine | Ukraine

Power shortages in Kyiv ‘critical’ amid Ukraine power outages

Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv is in a “critical situation” with power shortages as the country faces hours-long blackouts, officials say, amid Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Heavy artillery and missile fire cut off electricity supplies to 40 percent of the country’s population at the start of winter, the Associated Press reported.

Ukraine’s power grid chief said the freezing temperatures were putting additional pressure on energy networks.

Volodymyr Kudrytskydirector general of Ukrenergo, told Ukrainian state television:

We understand that the enemy wants to destroy our electrical system in general, cause long blackouts. We must be prepared for possible long cuts, but for the moment we are setting up planned times and will do everything to ensure that the cuts are not very long.

The capital of Kyiv is already facing a “huge electricity deficit”, Mayor Vitali Klitschko told AP. About 1.5 to 2 million people – about half the city’s population – were periodically plunged into darkness as authorities transferred power from one neighborhood to another, he said. .

It is a critical situation.

But he added that Russia’s attempts to make Ukraine think about giving up “will not work”.