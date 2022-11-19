Russian-Ukrainian War Live: Power shortages in Kyiv ‘critical’ amid blackouts across Ukraine | Ukraine

Power shortages in Kyiv ‘critical’ amid Ukraine power outages
Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv is in a “critical situation” with power shortages as the country faces hours-long blackouts, officials say, amid Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Heavy artillery and missile fire cut off electricity supplies to 40 percent of the country’s population at the start of winter, the Associated Press reported.
Ukraine’s power grid chief said the freezing temperatures were putting additional pressure on energy networks.
Volodymyr Kudrytskydirector general of Ukrenergo, told Ukrainian state television:
We understand that the enemy wants to destroy our electrical system in general, cause long blackouts. We must be prepared for possible long cuts, but for the moment we are setting up planned times and will do everything to ensure that the cuts are not very long.
The capital of Kyiv is already facing a “huge electricity deficit”, Mayor Vitali Klitschko told AP. About 1.5 to 2 million people – about half the city’s population – were periodically plunged into darkness as authorities transferred power from one neighborhood to another, he said. .
It is a critical situation.
But he added that Russia’s attempts to make Ukraine think about giving up “will not work”.
Key events
Asia-Pacific leaders added their voice on Saturday to international pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, issuing a statement at the summit saying “most” of them condemned the war.
As well as replacing the organization’s name, the statement was word-for-word identical to a G20 statement released last week after a summit in Indonesia.
The 21 members of the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation forum issued a joint statement after a day and a half of talks in Bangkok criticizing the conflict and the global economic turmoil it has sparked.
The summit communiqué was endorsed by all APEC members, including Russia and China – which has refrained from publicly criticizing Moscow for the invasion – but includes a number of diplomatic red herrings.
It said:
Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy.
There were other points of view and different assessments of the situation and the sanctions.
Welcome back to our continuing live coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian War. Here is a brief overview of the latest developments as 9:15 a.m. approaches in Kyiv.
-
Russian missile strikes crippled nearly half of Ukraine’s energy systemKyiv’s government said, as officials warned the city could face a “complete shutdown” of the power grid as winter approaches.
-
With temperatures dropping and the first snowfall in Kyiv, officials were scrambling to restore power across the country after some of the the heaviest bombardment of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure of the war. The UN says electricity and water shortages in Ukraine threaten to cause a humanitarian catastrophe.
-
Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed the idea of a “short truce” with Russia, saying that would only make things worse. “Russia is now looking for a short truce, a respite to regain strength,” the Ukrainian president said in an address broadcast at the Halifax International Security Forum. “Someone may call this the end of the war, but such a respite will only make the situation worse.”
-
Hundreds of Ukrainians were arrested and abducted in Kherson after Russia seized the province, in evidence of a planned campaign, a Yale University war crimes research group has said. The Conflict Observatory said it documented 226 extrajudicial detentions and enforced disappearances in Kherson. About a quarter of them were allegedly tortured and four died in custody.
-
The Kremlin accused Ukrainian soldiers of executing more than 10 Russian prisoners of war following the broadcast on social networks of a video claiming to come from the front. The footage appears to show Russian soldiers emerging from an outhouse onto the grounds of a house with their hands above their heads before they were told to lie face down. One of the men, as he exits the building, appears to point his gun at Ukrainian soldiers. Footage suggests that all Russians were killed in the ensuing violence.
-
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskiy and they welcomed the extension of a UN-brokered grain deal, Erdoğan’s office said. Erdoğan told Zelenskiy that “extending this agreement to the negotiating table” would benefit all parties.
-
The Dutch government will summon the Russian ambassador to the Netherlands over Russia’s response to the trial verdict regarding the 2014 downing of passenger flight MH17reported the ANP news agency, citing Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra. Russia has criticized the Dutch court’s decision to convict two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader.
-
Ukrainian experts were working at the site in the southeastern border area of Poland where a missile killed two peopleUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. He wrote on Twitter that Ukraine would continue its “open and constructive” cooperation with Poland over the incident.
-
Poland will not grant a visa to a Russian delegation to attend a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz on December 1 and 2. “We don’t give them visas,” said Lukasz Jasina of the Polish Foreign Ministry.
-
Vladimir Putin discussed the creation of a Turkish “gas hub” with Erdoğanthe Kremlin announced on Friday. “Particular attention is paid to the prospects for the implementation of the initiative, launched by the Russian President in October and supported by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.”
-
Ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Group said some members condemned the war in Ukraine and also pledged to keep supply chains and markets open. “There were other points of view and different assessments of the situation and sanctions,” their joint statement said, adding that Apec was not the forum to resolve security issues.
-
Kyrylo TymoshenkoDeputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said two other bodies were found in Vilnyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region. “Thus, nine people have already been found dead under the rockets of Russian terrorists who fired yesterday at residential buildings,” he said on Telegram. Claims have not been independently verified.
-
The UK Ministry of Defense said Russia appeared to be preparing defenses for further major Ukrainian breakthroughs in Donetsk province.
-
Construction of a planned barbed wire fence along Finland’s long border with Russia will begin early next yearFinnish border guard officials said, amid concerns over the changing security environment in Europe.
