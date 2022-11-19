Schoolchildren arrive on the Gold Coast as they are warned about Covid and tools

Thousands of teenagers have started descending on the Gold Coast for the biggest end-of-school party since 2018, despite fresh fears over the novel Covid outbreak.

An estimated 25,000 Year 12 students are expected to turn up at the popular hotspot this weekend to kick off the annual three-week schoolboy party.

It comes after two years of Covid disruption to the annual passage of the Australian Rite, known for its out-of-control parties and non-stop celebrations.

Although the Gold Coast has been the traditional home of school children, the festivities have now also spread to the Sunshine Coast, Byron Bay and even overseas to Fiji and Bali.

The Gold Coast is still the original and the biggest – but in 2020 all events have been put on hold due to Covid restrictions, with 2021 only bringing limited numbers to party centres.

This year however – with most Covid restrictions now lifted – the golden age of schoolchildren is expected to return, despite warnings from some.

The new upsurge of Covid-19 in Omicron cases has an expert calling on revelers to take precautions.

Professor Nigel McMillan, an infectious disease expert from Griffith University, told the Brisbane Times that most official events take place in outdoor venues, which minimizes the risk of contracting the disease.

Professor McMillan recommended festival goers stick to outdoor events and encouraged the basics of hand washing and general hygiene.

He also warned teenagers about other diseases being transmitted at these events, such as sexually transmitted diseases and life-threatening meningococci.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Mark Ryan has asked uninvited revelers to give the festivities a wide birth.

“Nobody likes a ‘Toolie,’” Mr. Ryan said. “Leave this week to young people who have worked hard and deserve to celebrate their achievements responsibly.”

The Toolies are young men, who have dropped out of school, who sneak into school events to have sex with female students.

“I urge all young people to be mindful of their peers, stick together and watch out for each other. Take note of your surroundings and be careful when on high balconies,” he added.

“Charge your phones, plan ahead and reach loved ones back home.”

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said there will be an increased police presence on the Gold Coast this week.

“The police are there to keep everyone safe,” Commissioner Carroll said.

“I would encourage young people to start conversations with the Schoolies crews this week.”

Gold Coast Police will carry out random searches for weapons concealed in the Safe Night Precinct, while authorities will carry out spot checks for minors and fake IDs.

Young people leaving school can visit the refill areas within the Schoolies Hub and along the Esplanade if they need water or assistance.

