Serial Cheater, Derrick Jaxn’s Wife Da’Naia Jaxn Curses Those Speaking Against Her Sh-ty Marriage; “May Your Husbands & Wives Become Widows”

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Serial Cheater, Derrick Jaxn’s Wife Da’Naia Jaxn Curses Those Speaking Against Her Sh-ty Marriage; “May Your Husbands & Wives Become Widows”
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

So instead of Da’Naia Jaxn facing her husband, self-acclaimed relationship expert Derrick Jaxn so he stops sl-thing around, she is on social media throwing empty curses at people who call her husband out for cheating on her in 2021. He made a video with his wife and admitted to cheating on her in numerous cases.… Read More »Serial Cheater, Derrick Jaxn’s Wife Da’Naia Jaxn Curses Those Speaking Against Her Sh-ty Marriage; “May Your Husbands & Wives Become Widows”

The post Serial Cheater, Derrick Jaxn’s Wife Da’Naia Jaxn Curses Those Speaking Against Her Sh-ty Marriage; “May Your Husbands & Wives Become Widows” appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleVikings CB Andrew Booth will start against Dallas after he ‘messed up’ at Buffalo
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR