Single women are offered an unusual companion — RT World News

A male figure with a teddy bear head has been created for those who need a hug during the “long lonely nights”

Loving Bear Puffy, a human-sized plush in the shape of a man’s body with “the head of a half-asleep bear”, is an ideal solution for single people looking for hugs, according to its creators. The toy caught the attention of UK media earlier this week.

According to the official Puffy website, it is durable, soft, lightweight, conforms to each person’s body shape, and provides emotional support whenever needed.

“Puffy replaces a person’s need for physical presence in various times and situations of daily life, especially during long lonely nights”, reads the description of the toy, which retails for $160.

The creators of Puffy – Bulgarian businesswoman Tonia Berdankova and her daughter Ina Marholeva – admit that due to the unusual appearance of the teddy bear and its height of 170 cm, getting used to it might “take time.” However, they are certain that very soon the happy owners of Puffy “will only appreciate and cuddle him.” They can also customize their new companion, which comes with “No clothes of his.”

Varna-based Berdankova came up with the idea for such an unusual toy last year when her daughter was struggling through a lonely summer without her husband.

“I was thinking about it and how there are a lot of lonely women in the world for whatever reason and they need some sort of physical presence,” Berdankova revealed in a Daily Mail interview published on Friday.

When asked if she plans to produce a female version of Puffy for men to hug, she replied: “May be later.”

“But I think women are more likely to agree that we need something like this,” added the co-creator.

In the first few months of Puffy’s life, sales grew steadily, Berdankova said, with adoption highest in the US, UK and Scandinavian countries.