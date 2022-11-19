Skiddaw House: The loneliest house in the UK, comprising three mountains and 3,000 acres, is up for sale for £10million

Britain’s ‘loneliest’ house, which encompasses three mountains and 3,000 acres of stunning Lake District land, will go up for auction this week and is set to fetch £10million.

Skiddaw House in the mountains near Keswick in Cumbria is described by auctioneers as ‘the most remote house in England’. At over 1,500 feet, it is inaccessible by car and the shortest route on foot, to the village of Threlkeld, takes around an hour and 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the nearest pub in the village of Bassenthwaite is nearly four miles away and the nearest shop, in Keswick, is five miles away.

The property was first put on the market in 2021 but, despite being one of Rightmove’s most viewed properties, the lack of heating and internet, isolated location and inaccessibility have prevented the sale.

Now it’s up for sale again – this time alongside 3,000 acres of stunning land, including Skiddaw Forest, Skiddaw Mountain and Great and Little Calva.

No price tag is given, but it is believed to be on sale for around £10million, according to The Guardian.

This is the trail to the Skiddaw Secluded Home, which has six bedrooms and now comprises 3,000 acres of land. No other homes are in sight

Skiddaw House is currently a hostel and hosts up to 2,500 travel-ready people each year

The view from the Cat Bells near Keswick towards Skiddaw Mountain in the Lake District National Park

The auctioneers will begin a sealed bidding process on Wednesday. Everyone who bids will simultaneously submit their bids to the auctioneer, which means no one knows how much someone else is bidding.

Andrew Wright, manager of Mitchell’s Land Agency, which is organizing the sale, said: “This is one of the largest areas of Lake District National Park ever sold.”

The house itself has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property also lists – in an extraordinary understatement – that it comes with a ‘garden’.

It has lovely views over the Lake District hills – with no habitation or structure in sight other than an ancient dry stone wall.

Shooting and sports rights are included in the sale. The listing says it is historically a “successful shoot of grouse” across the country.

Even at the height of the holiday season, when hikers and tourists flock to the lakes, the property is so far off the beaten path that it remains secluded.

Most of the Lake District is owned by large estates or the National Trust – so an opportunity for such a huge area of ​​private land is rare.

The nearest shop is in the popular tourist town of Keswick, 8km away and only accessible on foot from the property.

The village of Threlkeld is six kilometers away. It is the closest colony as the crow flies, it takes about an hour and 20 minutes to reach on foot

Skiddaw House was built in 1829 by the third Earl of Egremont, who is said to have 43 illegitimate children

The north-facing house has no electricity, gas, telephone, or neighbors. There is no heating or internet and the water comes directly from the mountain.

Skiddaw House was built in 1829 by the third Earl of Egremont, who is said to have 43 illegitimate children. It was built to house a game warden to look after his hunting birds and a shepherd to look after his sheep.

During filming season, the Count himself and his group would stay there.

After his death, the chalets fell into disrepair. It was used for occasional school camping trips, but was discontinued in the 1980s.

Since 2007 it is a hostel with the Youth Hostel Association (YHA). Before the pandemic, about 2,500 people a year spent a night there.

The house was also used as the setting for a murder scene in Hugh Walpole’s 1932 novel The Fortress’. He wrote: “It is one of the loneliest habitations in all the British Isles, Threlkeld’s only building in Dash.”

The Lake District welcomes 15.8 million tourists each year, according to the national park’s website. Skiddaw House therefore offers a unique opportunity to escape the crowds and enjoy the scenery.