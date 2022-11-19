SVU’s Detective Rollins Gets Married In Final Episode Preview

Will SVU’s Olivia and Elliot ever get together? Mariska & Christopher Say…

As Law & Order: Special Victims UnitDetective Amanda Rollins said in the show’s latest promo, “I’m leaving SVU.”

Actress Kelli Giddish will hang up its badge on the December 8 episode of the NBC drama after 12 seasons, and the network has teased what’s in store for its final episode in an all-new Season 24 fall finale promo.

The teaser opens with a snippet of Rollins’ first meeting with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in the 2011 season 13 premiere. And after years of working together, it looks like Rollins is having a hard time telling her friend she’s leaving.

Her boyfriend, Dominick “Sonny” Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino), asks her, “You haven’t spoken to Olivia yet, have you?” at which she shakes her head no.

But perhaps what shocks Benson and the rest of the SVU more than the departure of Rollins, it is the surprise that she marries. The teaser shows the detective – who presumably marries Carisi – putting on a wedding dress for a court ceremony with her colleagues.