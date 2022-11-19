Tajikistan should release sick Jehovah’s Witness from jail, says Rubio

Shamil Khakimov, a Jehovah’s Witness imprisoned in Tajikistan, gained new support when Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, and Nury Turkel, chairman of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, took to social media to plead in favor of his release.

Tajikistan is a Central Asian country of 9.8 million people, with 98% of the population identifying as Muslim.

“Shamil Khakimov, a Jehovah’s Witness in #Tajikistan, is serving 5 years in prison for peacefully sharing his faith,” Mr Rubio tweeted. “It is an attack on religious freedom and has deteriorated Shamil’s health. He must be immediately released and reunited with his family.

Mr. Turkel said that “Mr. Khakimov’s state of health remains dire as the Tajik authorities continue to unjustly detain him and deny him the medical treatment he needs. He should be released immediately so that he can receive life-saving treatment.

Mr Khakimov, 71, is a widower who was jailed in 2019 and convicted of “inciting religious hatred”, under Tajikistan’s criminal code. He suffers from heart problems, chronic sciatica and circulatory problems in the lower limbs. He has had two surgeries for blood clots in his legs, but some wounds have not healed and he has early stages of gangrene in his left foot.

Supporters say the medical issues Mr Khakimov faces could kill him.

“If Shamil is not released soon and does not receive specialized medical treatment, there is a very real danger that his imprisonment will become, effectively, a death sentence,” said Jarrod Lopes, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. at Tuxedo Park, New York, via email.

“We hope the Tajik authorities will take immediate action to free Shamil before it’s too late,” Lopes said. “There is no legal reason, according to Tajik and international law, for a peaceful old man like him to be in jail.”

Tajikistan’s government decriminalized the offenses for which Khakimov was convicted in 2020, but he remains in jail, Lopes noted.

On November 8, Mr. Lopes said, a formal request was made to Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, for the release of Mr. Khakimov.

“We hope that increased publicity and advocacy at this critical time will prompt the Tajik authorities to release Shamil,” Mr Lopes said.