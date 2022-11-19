Tata’s Air India to buy plane for ‘historic order’

Air India announced in September that it would lease 30 Boeing and Airbus planes.

–>

New Delhi:

Air India, owned by the Tata group, is in talks with Boeing and Airbus about ordering new planes and meeting its immediate needs by leasing planes and repairing grounded planes, the company’s chief executive said on Saturday. airline company.

The auto-steel conglomerate, which completed its purchase of Air India in January, faces an uphill struggle to modernize an aging fleet, straighten out the company’s finances and improve service levels, industry analysts said.

“We are in extensive discussions with Boeing, Airbus and the engine manufacturers for a historic order for the latest generation aircraft which will propel Air India’s medium to long-term growth,” said Campbell Wilson, the airline’s chief executive. at a Tata corporate event. in Bombay.

Wilson said Air India plans to expand its fleet and global network, aiming to increase its market share to 30% on domestic and international routes over the next five years.

Currently, Air India has a domestic market share of around 10% and an international market share of around 12%, according to industry estimates.

Air India announced in September that it would lease 30 Boeing and Airbus aircraft, expanding its fleet by more than 25% as part of a drive to increase market share and improve service levels.

Industry sources said in July that Air India was closing in on a decision on an order worth $50 billion at list prices to be split between Airbus and Boeing.

The sources said at the time that the two aircraft makers were making a “last push” with the order planned to include up to 70 widebodies, including Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s, and up to 300 narrowbodies.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)