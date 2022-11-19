The example of the United States on the key immunity of the Saudi crown prince

PM Modi speaking at the 2014 Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park. (Case)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the same kind of protection from prosecution in the United States as was recently granted to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a spokesperson for the US State Department said on Friday during a briefing. hurry.

Pressed to grant immunity to the crown prince for the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in which he is accused, US State Department senior deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said Prime Minister Modi was part of those who had received similar protection.

“It’s not the first time the United States has done this. It’s a long-standing and consistent effort. It’s already been applied to a number of heads of state,” Patel told a journalist.

“A few examples: President Aristide in Haiti in 1993, President Mugabe in Zimbabwe in 2001, Prime Minister Modi in India in 2014 and President Kabila in the DRC in 2018. It is a constant practice that we have granted to the leaders of state, heads of government and foreign ministers,” he said.

India has yet to comment on the remarks.

The United States had placed Prime Minister Modi under a visa ban in 2005 due to allegations that his government had done nothing to stop the 2002 riots in Gujarat as chief minister.

Until his election as Prime Minister in 2014, the United States maintained that there was “no change in its policy”, even after the United Kingdom and the European Union ended their boycott.

Prime Minister Modi has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the investigations into the Gujarat riots. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal against his exoneration in one of the cases related to the murders.

More than 1,000 people were killed in the three-day violence in Gujarat in 2002 and state police have been accused of not doing enough to stop riots which began after a wagon carrying pilgrims was burned down in Godhra, killing 59 people.