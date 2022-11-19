The Middle East crypto-paradox

On the one hand, Gulf state regulators have been among the most eager to work with and attract crypto entrepreneurs, with a vision of integrating the technology into mainstream financial markets.

On the other hand, the Middle East features a high concentration of authoritarian regimes, rapidly inflating currencies and sanctioned entities – conditions ripe for the original use of crypto: to evade government control of money.

Crypto trading volume is growing faster in the Middle East than any other region in the world, according to a report released last month by analytics firm Chainalysis. This is thanks to the two types of uses.

“Bitcoin adoption is at an all-time high in the Middle East, but very quiet due to tough government policies towards Bitcoiners,” said Fadi Elsalameen, a Palestinian anti-corruption activist and member of American Security. Project, a nonpartisan thinker from Washington. Tank. “He’s already here, he’s been used and he’s unstoppable.” Elsalameen said he started using Bitcoin after the Palestinian Authority closed his bank account in response to his criticism of its leader, Mahmoud Abbas.

Unauthorized use of technology is common in many other parts of the region.

Turkey, the country with the worst inflation on earth, prohibited crypto payments last year, but it remains the largest crypto market in the region, according to the Chainalysis report. In Lebanon, where inflation is also very high and the banking system is in tatters, it is technically illegal to accept crypto payments, but Bitcoin and the dollar-backed stablecoin Tether have become popular alternatives to the legal monetary system.

In Saudi Arabia, some women are secretly using Bitcoin as an alternative to bank accounts, which are subject to surveillance by their male relatives, according to Alex Gladstein, director of strategy at the Human Rights Foundation.

Despite this, there are signs that the Saudi government is turning to blockchain technology after initially avoiding it. Meanwhile, its neighbors Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Bahrain have gone out of their way to work with crypto firms and create regulatory frameworks suited to the technology in recent years.

“These Gulf dictatorships have every reason to support crypto as long as they can control it.” said Gladstein.

The approach has largely been a hit with crypto executives. Changpeng Zhao, the founder of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, works in Dubai and came here on Wednesday and Thursday to speak at Abu Dhabi Finance Week and the Middle East and East Summit. North Africa from the Milken Institute. Zhao, whose exchange is reportedly under investigation in the US for possible money laundering violations, scoffed at crypto-skeptical economist Nouriel Roubini’s suggestion that Emirati authorities should kick him out of the country. In fact, while he was here, his exchange got a new license from Abu Dhabi’s financial regulator.

“Where you see less trust in government, you see more aggressive blockchain adoption, where you see more trust, you see less,” Coinbase senior adviser John D’Agostino told a sign industry leaders at the Milken Summit on Friday morning. “At the risk of sounding obsequious to our gracious hosts here, the exception is the United Arab Emirates, in that you have a very trusted and respected government that is extremely progressive in installing blockchain solutions at the government level.”

That tone was a far cry from that of industry confabs in the United States, where crypto executives routinely lash out at federal regulators for their perceived slowness in adapting to technology. Crypto companies have sued US regulators for the purpose of opening access to the financial system, and in the case of a Bank compatible with bitcoins even argued in court that the entire Federal Reserve system is unconstitutional.

Basil Al Askari, the founder of Abu Dhabi-based crypto investment platform MidChains, said he often argues with other crypto tycoons over his cooperative relationship with the state. Midchains is backed by Emirati sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and worked closely with the Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority to secure approvals before releasing its product.

He said the many crypto founders who charged into legal gray areas first, and asked questions later, view his approach as too cautious. “Our view was to regulate first and then work towards mass adoption by institutions in a compliant way,” he said.

Joseph Dallago, founder of crypto brokerage Rain, takes a similar view. He worked closely with regulators in Bahrain on the development of the business, starting in 2017. He said the collaborative approach has slowed him down at times, but it was worth the wait to avoid the compliance and reputation headaches.

He said the original anti-government ethos of crypto has become “secondary” to the technology’s potential to automate the flow of money.

“In the end,” he said. “It’s about creating a state-of-the-art financial system.”