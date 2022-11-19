Trump probe proves Garland is running Biden ‘protection racket’: Jarrett

Attorney General Merrick Garland is both a hypocrite and a “protection racketeer” defending President Biden and his 52-year-old son Hunter, legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said Friday.

Garland essentially cites concerns over conflicts of interest in the appointment of Hague-based war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special adviser to handle two Donald Trump-related investigations after the 45th president announced his candidacy for a second non-consecutive term, the Fox News analyst added.

Jarrett called the claim absurd, pointing to the fact that no such dispute was cited in the federal government’s investigation of Delaware-based Hunter Biden for tax law and other alleged violations.

“I think the case is well established that Merrick Garland ran a protection racket for Joe and Hunter Biden,” Jarrett said, underscoring the perception that the federal investigation into Hunter Biden has been slow even with the Biden administration clearing Trump- Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss will remain in charge of the case.

Jarrett said that while he is encouraged by Kentucky Republican Congressman James Comer’s forceful announcement of an upcoming House Oversight Committee investigation into the Bidens once the GOP takes power in January, any subpoena from him amounts to a “meaningless piece of paper” unless the Justice Department enforces it.

Therefore, Garland could essentially shield anyone subpoenaed, including the president’s son, from potentially tenuous public testimony.

The 31-page report by Comer and fellow Republican watchdogs is “filled with evidence of fraud, bribery, influence peddling; Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations; enrichment staff. And yet, no charges were brought.”

Jarrett predicted that Garland will use the “ongoing investigation” excuse to shield witnesses in the form of refusing to execute subpoenas.

He claimed that Comer’s report proves that Hunter Biden’s alleged Kazakh, Romanian, Ukrainian, Russian and Chinese connections have significantly enriched the powerful American political family.

“It’s going to be very difficult for the oversight committee to get to the bottom of this unless they can get binding subpoena power,” he said.

He then called Garland’s comments “ridiculous” at a press conference on Friday, adding that the conflict of interest in Hunter’s case is far greater than any other during the Trump-Mar-a-Lago raid. or January 6 investigations to be handled by Smith.

Jarrett expressed concern that Smith’s resume reveals he is “far from impartial [or] neutral,” saying his Justice Department tenure spans Democratic administrations, once again fearing an “Andrew Weissmann-Bob Mueller” anti-Trump tactic.

For his part, Smith prosecuted a handful of high-profile cases in the Eastern District of New York, and later led the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section during the Obama administration.

There, Smith allegedly helped pursue cases against former Republican Virginia Governor Robert McDonnell and former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, D-Manhattan.

The Supreme Court later threw out McDonnell’s conviction in a unanimous decision.

Most recently, in 2018 he was appointed Chief Prosecutor in The Hague, Netherlands to investigate war crimes related to the 1998-1999 Kosovo war.

In a statement late Friday, Smith pledged to conduct the Mar-a-Lago and Jan. 6 investigations “independently” and “promptly and thoroughly, whatever outcome the facts and law dictate.”