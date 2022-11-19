Two men caught on video killing and maiming a cat in California

Two men were caught killing and maiming a stray cat in Pomona, California, and police remain on the hunt for the suspects.

The dark, grainy video shows two men stopping their vehicle in front of a business at 560 Union Avenue and fatally shooting a feline in the parking lot. The cat was first seen flailing around before dying.

The men then jump over the fence and approach the cat. One of the men pulls out a sharp object and opens the animal while the other man records the incident on his cellphone.

Store owners discovered the mutilated cat the next morning and alerted Pomona police and the Inland Valley Humane Society.

“We’ve never seen anything like it, it’s horrible,” Collin Lee of the Pomona Company told FOX 11.

Authorities released surveillance video of the men and asked the public to help identify them.

CFR Patio employees feed feral cats in the area and have brought some of the felines home. But, they say, “we can’t take every one of them, so we try to take care of them here as much as we can.”

Some of the cats are quite friendly, including the one who was killed, named Scruffy. Someone was preparing their house to take the cat with them.

The humane society has taken the cat’s body as evidence and is watching security videos from other businesses in the area to help with the investigation.