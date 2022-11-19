UK start time, undercard, live stream and how to watch the welterweight clash at UFC Fight Night

Stephen Thompson will headline a PPV-quality UFC Fight Night in a blockbuster welterweight clash against Kevin Holland next month.

‘Wonderboy’ is desperate to reverse a two-game losing streak that hasn’t been in the Octagon since being beaten by Belal Muhammad last December.

Getty Stephen Thompson hasn’t fought in the UFC this year

The 39-year-old (16-6-1) is now back in 2022 to face 23-8 Holland, who initially announced his intention to retire after being outplayed by top welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. at UFC 279.

The pair will headline an Orlando card that also includes Tai Tuivasa, Derek Brunson and Rafael Dos Anjos.

UFC Orlando: Date and how to follow

This event is scheduled for Saturday, December 3 and takes place at the Amway Center in Orlando rather than the usual UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas.

Preliminary action will still begin at 1am with the main card kicking off at 3am on Sunday morning.

Thompson vs Holland can then be expected around 5.30am for UK fans.

The action will air on BT Sport 1 and their coverage will begin at midnight.

talkSPORT will also have all the preparation and reaction to the action throughout the fight week.

Getty Holland was beaten by Chimaev last time out

UFC Orlando: fight card

Subject to change

Main board

Main Event: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tai Tuivasa

Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

Derek Brunson vs Jack Hermansson

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

Preliminary map

Niko Price vs. Phil Rowe

Emily Ducote vs. Angela Hill

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman

Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese

Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce

Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas

Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez

Francis Marshall vs. Marcelo Rojo

Yazmin Jauregui vs Istela Nunes

Getty Holland had no answer for his opponent’s struggle

UFC Orlando: What was said?

“It’s not really a stand-and-bang (fight),” Holland said.

“It’s a real technical stand-up fight, and you have to implement certain things to get to ‘Wonderboy’ and have your way with ‘Wonderboy.’

“I plan to implement those things, and I plan to show that I can hit with the best of them.

“It’s just a very, very fun match. Talk about a guy who fought for a world title, who fought some of the best out there at the top of the weight class for a long time.

“If you want a number next to your name, you have to go through someone like that.”