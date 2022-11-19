UK start time, undercard, live stream and how to watch the welterweight clash at UFC Fight Night

Stephen Thompson will headline a PPV-quality UFC Fight Night in a blockbuster welterweight clash against Kevin Holland next month.
‘Wonderboy’ is desperate to reverse a two-game losing streak that hasn’t been in the Octagon since being beaten by Belal Muhammad last December.
The 39-year-old (16-6-1) is now back in 2022 to face 23-8 Holland, who initially announced his intention to retire after being outplayed by top welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. at UFC 279.
The pair will headline an Orlando card that also includes Tai Tuivasa, Derek Brunson and Rafael Dos Anjos.
UFC Orlando: Date and how to follow
This event is scheduled for Saturday, December 3 and takes place at the Amway Center in Orlando rather than the usual UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas.
Preliminary action will still begin at 1am with the main card kicking off at 3am on Sunday morning.
Thompson vs Holland can then be expected around 5.30am for UK fans.
The action will air on BT Sport 1 and their coverage will begin at midnight.
talkSPORT will also have all the preparation and reaction to the action throughout the fight week.
REMATCH
Everything you need to know about UFC 282 as Prochazka and Teixeira clash in title rematch
MOUNTAIN PEAK
Lewis v Spivak LIVE: UK start time, undercard and how to watch UFC Fight Night 215
Talent
Maryna Moroz is a Playboy model and UFC fighter starring Valentina Shevchenko
brutal
UFC star beats ‘online troll’ who shared ring with Groves and Charlo
to dig
Jon Jones mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov after Israel Adesanya’s KO loss at UFC 281
DOMINATED
McCann punched and tapped as Blanchfield ruthlessly ends streak at UFC 281
UFC Orlando: fight card
Subject to change
Main board
- Main Event: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland
- Sergei Pavlovich vs Tai Tuivasa
- Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos
- Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell
- Derek Brunson vs Jack Hermansson
- Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus
Preliminary map
- Niko Price vs. Phil Rowe
- Emily Ducote vs. Angela Hill
- Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman
- Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese
- Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce
- Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas
- Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez
- Francis Marshall vs. Marcelo Rojo
- Yazmin Jauregui vs Istela Nunes
UFC Orlando: What was said?
“It’s not really a stand-and-bang (fight),” Holland said.
“It’s a real technical stand-up fight, and you have to implement certain things to get to ‘Wonderboy’ and have your way with ‘Wonderboy.’
“I plan to implement those things, and I plan to show that I can hit with the best of them.
“It’s just a very, very fun match. Talk about a guy who fought for a world title, who fought some of the best out there at the top of the weight class for a long time.
“If you want a number next to your name, you have to go through someone like that.”
talkSPORT BET DEAL OF THE DAY
Bet €10 Get €30 free bets* – CLAIM HERE
18+ Sign up, bet £10+ at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. No collection. Get 3 x £10 free bets on selected events. 7 day bonus expiration. Card payments only. Click for T&Cs. BeGambleAware.org | Please play responsibly
SEE MORE WORLD CUP FREE BETS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports