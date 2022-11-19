Voyager Token (VGX) Price Prediction 2022 — Will VGX Hit $0.6 Soon?

Bullish VGX price prediction is $0.511 to $2.378.

Voyager Token (VGX) price might also reach $0.6 soon.

Bearish VGX price prediction for 2022 is $0.203.

In Voyager Token (VGX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about VGX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Voyager Token (VGX) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Voyager Token (VGX) is $0.384808 with a 24-hour trading volume of $19,273,166 at the time of writing. However, VGX has decreased by nearly 11.1% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Voyager Token (VGX) has a circulating supply of 293,036,142 VGX. Voyager Token (VGX) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, Bitvavo, CoinEx, and Bitget.

What is Voyager Token (VGX)?

Voyager Token (VGX) is the native token of the crypto broker, Voyager. The Ethereum token, VGX, is utilized to reward and incentivize the use of the Voyager centralized exchange. The token holders can earn staking rewards, cashback on trades, and more benefits on the Voyager ecosystem.

The crypto brokerage service, Voyager, was launched in October 2018. Investors can trade crypto assets easily, safely, and conveniently with Voyager. Voyager provides an app that aims to make trading accessible, quick, and user-friendly and does not charge a commission for trading via the application to simplify the process.

Voyager Token (VGX) Price Prediction 2022

Voyager Token (VGX) holds the 205th position on CoinGecko right now. VGX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

VGX /USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Voyager Token (VGX) laid out a horizontal channel pattern, also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it.

A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.

Currently, Voyager Token (VGX) is in the range of $0.394. If the pattern continues, the price of VGX might reach the resistance levels of $0.467, and $1.068. If the trend reverses, then the price of VGX may fall to $0.199.

Voyager Token (VGX) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Voyager Token (VGX).

VGX /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)



From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Voyager Token (VGX).

Resistance Level 1 $0.511 Resistance Level 2 $1.203 Resistance Level 3 $2.378 Support Level $0.203 VGX /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Voyager Token (VGX) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, VGX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.378.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Voyager Token (VGX) might plummet to almost $0.203, a bearish signal.

Voyager Token (VGX) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Voyager Token (VGX) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of VGX lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

VGX /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)



Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Voyager Token (VGX) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Voyager Token (VGX) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, VGX has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of VGX at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the VGX is 55.01. This means that Voyager Token (VGX) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of VGX may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Voyager Token (VGX) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Voyager Token (VGX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

VGX /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Voyager Token (VGX). Currently, the ADX of VGX lies in the range of 19.592 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Voyager Token (VGX). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of VGX lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Voyager Token (VGX) is at 55.01 thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of VGX with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Voyager Token (VGX).

BTC Vs ETH Vs VGX Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of VGX is dissimilar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of VGX decreases. Also, when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of VGX increases.

Voyager Token (VGX) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Voyager Token (VGX) might probably attain $1.5 by 2023.

Voyager Token (VGX) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Voyager Token (VGX) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, VGX might rally to hit $3.5 by 2024.

Voyager Token (VGX) Price Prediction 2025

If Voyager Token (VGX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, VGX would rally to hit $5.5.

Voyager Token (VGX) Price Prediction 2026

If Voyager Token (VGX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, VGX would rally to hit $7.5.

Voyager Token (VGX) Price Prediction 2027

If Voyager Token (VGX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, VGX would rally to hit $9.5.

Voyager Token (VGX) Price Prediction 2028

Voyager Token (VGX) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, VGX would hit $11 in 2028.

Voyager Token (VGX) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Voyager Token (VGX), it would witness major spikes. VGX might hit $13 by 2029.

Voyager Token (VGX) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Voyager Token Ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in VGX for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Voyager Token (VGX) might hit $15 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Voyager Token Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for VGX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Voyager Token (VGX) in 2022 is $2.378. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Voyager Token (VGX) for 2022 is $0.203.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Voyager Token ecosystem, the performance of VGX would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $12.47 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.6 if the investors believe that VGX is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

