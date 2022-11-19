WAGs must dress modestly for World Cup in Qatar

England’s World Cup team partners have been instructed to dress modestly while traveling in Qatar.

At least three WAGs have turned to personal stylists to ensure they don’t cause offense in the strict Islamic nation, with low-cut tops and short skirts strictly prohibited.

Instead, wives and girlfriends will enjoy evenings in linen pantsuits and long dresses with their arms covered to show respect for local tradition in Doha.

Personal stylist Connie Jones, 31, from Manchester, helped three WAGs design their wardrobes for the tournament – not just for matches, but also for nights out and dining out.

Luke Shaw’s partner Anouska Santos, John Stones’ partner Liv Naylor and Marcus Rashford’s fiancee Lucia Loi all asked for help before arriving for the first World Cup match in the league on Monday. England v Iran, MailOnline said.

England’s World Cup team partners have been instructed to dress modestly while traveling in Qatar. Pictured: Olivia Naylor, girlfriend of John Stones

At least three WAGs have turned to personal stylists to ensure they don’t cause offense in the strict Islamic nation, with low-cut tops and short skirts strictly prohibited. Pictured: Anouska Santos, girlfriend of Luke Shaw

Pictured: England World Cup squad member Marcus Rashford’s fiancée Lucia Loi

All three will bring suitcases of designer clothes, make-up and jewelery curated by Ms Jones, who runs the Connie Personal Shopping Company from her studio in Manchester.

Low-cut tops, tight shorts and revealing skirts were banned.

However, the wearing of England shirts with their partners’ names – a custom at World Cup matches – has been approved by those in Doha.

WAGs have been told they should consider a scarf – with Gucci and Hermès favored – to wear around their necks so as not to reveal their figures.

Personal styler Connie Jones, 31, from Manchester, helped three WAGs design their wardrobes for the tournament. Pictured: Anouska Santos and Luke Shaw

All three will bring suitcases of designer clothes, make-up and jewelery curated by Ms Jones, who runs the Connie Personal Shopping Company from her studio in Manchester. Pictured: Anouska Santos and Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw’s partner Anouska Santos, John Stones’ partner Liv Naylor and Marcus Rashford’s fiancée Lucia Loi (above) all asked for help before arriving for Monday’s opener England’s World Cup v Iran, MailOnline said.

A source told MailOnline: ‘A lot of the planning has been done for women.

‘Connie leaves nothing to chance and has looked at their itinerary and desired outfits that will suit situations such as visiting restaurants or even when they are at the gym.

“She is highly regarded and regarded by women and has contacts to find the latest fashions and clothes for women to look their best.

“This World Cup is very different from the last one in Russia four years ago. We are the wives and girlfriends of the players who could show off their bodies and figures in items such as denim shorts and skimpy tops.

Low-cut tops, tight shorts and revealing skirts have been banned in Qatar. Pictured: Olivia Naylor

Wearing English shirts with their partners’ names – a custom at World Cup matches – has been endorsed by those in Doha

“Women know they are going to be photographed everywhere they go and they understand that it helps them on their social media profiles so they have to be the best.

“The last thing they want is to offend anyone in Qatar. They have a lot of self-esteem and want to show the same respect to the people there but at the same time have fun.

“What we’re going to see at this World Cup is a new style of WAG. They are going to look amazing wherever they go.

Connie has over 50,000 followers on Instagram and they include Jordan Pickford’s wife, Megan, Jack Grealish’s girlfriend, Sasha Attwood, Kieran Trippier’s wife, Charlotte, Kalvin Phillips’ girlfriend, Ashleigh Behan, and Declan Rice’s partner, Lauren Fryer.

WAGs have been told they should consider a scarf – with Gucci and Hermès favored – to wear around their necks so as not to reveal their figures

People pose for photos next to a giant replica of the World Cup trophy outside Stadium 974

The women will be staying in the Floating Hotel, the brand new £1 billion liner MSC World Europa. MailOnline understands each cabin will cost up to £40,000 for the duration.

The source added: “WAGs are ready and prepared to support their men and hope they go home with the World Cup.”

“They know that being photographed also helps their social media profiles. Between them, they have hundreds of thousands of followers. Nothing was left to chance on this journey.

“But they don’t expect to be able to meet the players due to the Covid regulations around the England squad.” But they’ll cheer them on as hard as anyone.