What if you could go to the hospital… home?

If Mr Johnson had stayed in hospital, ‘he would have been lying in bed for four or five days,’ Dr Levine said, adding: ‘He would have become very deconditioned. He could have caught C. diff or MRSA “, two common nosocomial infections. “He could have caught Covid,” Dr. Levine continued. “He could have fallen. Twenty percent of people over 65 are delirious during a hospital stay.

Patients must consent to hospital care at home. Nearly a third of Brigham and Women patients decline to participate because the hospital setting seems safer or more convenient.

But Mr Johnson was delighted to leave, when a treating doctor told him his conditions could be treated with hospital care at home. “I was not comfortable around the hospital,” he said.

At home, a doctor saw him three times, twice in person and once via video. A registered nurse or specially trained paramedic visits twice a day. They brought the drugs and supplies Mr Johnson needed: prednisone and a nebulizer for his asthma, and diuretics (including one given intravenously) to reduce excess fluid caused by heart failure. Meanwhile, a small sensor strapped to his chest transmitted his heart and breathing rates, temperature and activity level to the hospital.

If Mr Johnson had needed extra monitoring (to make sure he was taking his medication as scheduled, for example), food deliveries or home help, the program could have provided them. If he needed tests or had an emergency, an ambulance could have taken him back to the hospital.

But he recovered well without any of these interventions. About a week after his discharge, Mr Johnson said he was ‘much, much better’ and would recommend hospital home care to everyone.

Studies have shown that patients in hospital-at-home programs spend less time as inpatients and, subsequently, in nursing homes. They are less sedentary, less likely to report sleep disturbances, and more likely to rate their hospital care highly.