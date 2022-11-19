World Cup 2022: Infantino backfires on Qatar criticism, plus breaking news – live | World Cup 2022

Rajesh Khanna
Gianni Infantino looks exasperated
Key events

Infantino’s speech

“Today I have strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari, I feel Arab, I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel

a migrant worker.

It was a good start from Infantino, that’s for sure. Why exactly the multi-millionaire Fifa president thinks he can identify with a migrant worker working for low wages in exploitative and dangerous conditions on a Qatari infrastructure project, only he knows.

Then again, given that he went on to say “I know how it feels to be discriminated against…I was bullied because I had red hair” – drawing an absurd false equivalence between him and the LGBTQ+ people who face repression and criminalization in Qatar – one iota of self-awareness is clearly asking too much. Here are the main points from his press conference in Doha, in case you want your intelligence to be insulted further.

Preamble

Hello and welcome to our World Cup preparation blog. What is that? Gianni Infantino gave a speech? No doubt it was a sensible, coherent, morally sound statement… sorry, what did he say?!

We know the feeling, Gianni. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

