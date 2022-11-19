World Cup 2022: Infantino backfires on Qatar criticism, plus breaking news – live | World Cup 2022

Infantino’s speech

“Today I have strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari, I feel Arab, I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel

a migrant worker.

It was a good start from Infantino, that’s for sure. Why exactly the multi-millionaire Fifa president thinks he can identify with a migrant worker working for low wages in exploitative and dangerous conditions on a Qatari infrastructure project, only he knows.

Then again, given that he went on to say “I know how it feels to be discriminated against…I was bullied because I had red hair” – drawing an absurd false equivalence between him and the LGBTQ+ people who face repression and criminalization in Qatar – one iota of self-awareness is clearly asking too much. Here are the main points from his press conference in Doha, in case you want your intelligence to be insulted further.