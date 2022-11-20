10-year-old boy shot dead in Iranian regime’s brutal crackdown yearned to be like Elon Musk

New Delhi: The youngest victim of the Iranian regime’s brutal response to the mass protests, 10-year-old boy Kian Pirfalak, who was among seven people shot dead by Iranian forces on November 16 in the southern city of Izeh west, aspired to look like American entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk.

In a viral message, tweeted by Iranian journalist and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad, it is claimed that Kian in one of his assignments, when asked “Who do you think is happy and lucky?”, Wrote: “Me and Elon Musk.”

Apparently, the 10-year-old boy wanted to become a robotics engineer.

“Kian dreamed of becoming a robotics engineer,” his grieving mother told the media.

On November 16, unidentified gunmen riding motorbikes opened fire on people in a market in Izeh, killing at least seven people.

People have alleged that the plainclothes gunmen were members of Iran’s security forces, an allegation the regime denies.

The Iranian regime has used brutal repression to crush protests that have rocked the country for the past two months.

According to a CNN report, the repression of demonstrators left at least 326 dead, including around fifty minors.

The popular protests, which turned into an uprising against the Islamic Republic, were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who died on September 16 after being arrested and tortured by morality police for not dressing modestly enough.

