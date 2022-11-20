2022 American Music Awards: Wayne Brady is gearing up for back-to-back gigs, hosting and appearing in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale

LOS ANGELES– The red carpet has been rolled out and the stage is being set at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles for Sunday’s “American Music Awards.”

Wayne Brady will take to the stage to host, perform and add his own comedic touch to the evening. It will also be “Take your daughter to work”.

“It means I can be in the same room with so many people I love very much,” said Maile Brady, Wayne Brady’s daughter.

But with so many music stars in the room, who ranks No. 1 for Maile? It turns out that the father doesn’t know any better.

“Duck!” Maile said.

” Beyonce ! Wayne said.

“Is Beyoncé going to be there?” Maile asked. “I believe she’s nominated but I don’t know if she’ll be there. If it’s Beyoncé then maybe I won’t be able to go because I’ll pass out. I’m shaking thinking about it. I love Beyoncé.”

Wayne loves being in the final four this season on “Dancing with the Stars.”

As he rehearses for both shows, his partner Witney Carson said she was grateful Wayne caught on quickly, especially with such limited time and a freestyle act that requires you to wow the crowd!

“We’re going to do what we always do and focus on how we can show everyone what a great performer he is,” Carson said.

“The company’s mandate is, ‘Have fun!’ because if you have a blast, the audience has a blast with you,” Wayne said.

The 50th Annual American Music Awards will air Sunday, November 20 on ABC.

The finale of “Dancing with the Stars” will air on Monday, November 21 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.