2022 FIFA World Cup live score: Enner Valencia strike again as Ecuador lead 2-0 against Qatar

Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 live stream: Ecuador controls the proceedings against Qatar in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khol, Qatar. Ecuador captain Enner Valencia found the net three times but his first shot was canceled out. Valencia scored their second goal of the match after coming in from Angelo Preciado’s cross. Valencia had earlier made it 1-0 after converting a penalty, which they won in the 14th minute. Earlier, Valencia had put Ecuador ahead in the opening three minutes but their happiness was cut short when VAR came to the rescue of Qatar. Valencia lead Ecuador, who have lost only one of the last 15 games. Moises Caideo and Pervis Estupinan, who both play for Brighton in the Premier League, start for La Tri, while their other Seagulls team-mate Jeremy Sarmiento is on the bench. Playing in the FIFA World Cup for the first time, Felix Sanchez’s Qatar are expected to struggle against the South American side. Ecuador is in 44th place in the FIFA rankings while host country Qatar is in 50th place. (Live Match Center)

Qatar XI: Saad, Pedro, Bassam, Khoukhi, Abdelkarim, Homam, Al-Haydos, Karim, Aziz, Afif, Almoez.

Equator XI: Galindez, Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Ibarra, Valencia, Estrada.

Here are the live score updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador directly from Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar

