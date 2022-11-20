4 dead in small plane crash in Washington state

Four people were killed in Washington state on Friday morning when a small plane crashed into a field and burst into flames, authorities said.

The single-engine Textron 208B crashed east of Harvey Field around 9:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials initially said there were two fatalities, but after further investigation of the wreckage, two more people were found to have died inside the plane, FOX13 Seattle reported.

First responders arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m., KING5-TV reported. Firefighters said the first people on the scene tried to put out the fire with portable extinguishers.

Authorities temporarily closed the westbound lanes of US 2 between Southeast 88th Street and Southeast 100th Street/Westwick Road while first responders worked at the scene.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately released.