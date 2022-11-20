4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys

MARATHON, Florida — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for five more off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt, authorities said Sunday.

The US Coast Guard said nine people were rescued and the body of one person was found on Saturday after the boat capsized about 80 miles from Little Torch Key, Florida.

Some of those rescued were wearing life jackets that likely saved their lives in waves that reached 8 feet (2.4 meters) amid 30 mph (48 km/h) winds, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

The Coast Guard did not immediately say where the people on the boat were migrating from.