A collection of love letters written by Dylan sold for $670,000

BOSTON– A collection of touching and sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been auctioned off at a renowned Portuguese bookstore for nearly $670,000.

The Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal, which bills itself as “the most beautiful bookstore in the world”, plans to keep the archive of 42 handwritten letters totaling 150 pages complete and available to Dylan fans and scholars, the curator said. -auctioneer RR Auction in a press release. Friday.

Dylan, a native of Hibbing, Minnesota, wrote the letters to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959 when he was still known as Bob Zimmerman. They provide insight into a period of his life about which not much is known.

Remarkably, in some of the letters, Dylan writes about the name change and the hope of selling a million records. Decades later, Dylan, now 81 and winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, has sold around 125 million records.

The young musician also expresses his affection for Hewitt, invites him to a Buddy Holly show, includes small fragments of poetry and talks about the kinds of things that concern generations of high school students, such as cars, clothes and life. music.

Hewitt’s daughter found the letters after her mother died in 2020. The original envelopes addressed in Dylan’s handwriting were sent to the Hewitt family’s new home in Minneapolis-St. Paul suburb of New Brighton.

Several other Dylan memorabilia were also auctioned off, including an archive of 24 ‘Poems Without Titles’ written when the singer-songwriter attended the University of Minnesota, which sold for nearly 250,000 $; and one of Dylan’s earliest known signed photographs which fetched over $24,000.