Actor pushed ‘sabotage angle’ in ‘Rust’ filming – report – Reuters

The local sheriff’s office revealed text messages from Alec Baldwin to the victim’s husband claiming the movie star had been framed

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released a 550-page report detailing its investigation into the on-set shooting of ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by the film’s star, Alec Baldwin, using of a prop gun. The text, published on Friday, includes messages sent from Baldwin’s phone in the weeks following the murder revealing that the actor had tried to convince Hutchins’ husband that he was the victim of “scoasting.”

Baldwin began texting Matthew Hutchins just two days after the latter’s wife was shot with the actor’s Colt 45 prop last October, initially informing him that he and the cinematographer “thought the gun was empty“and later alluding to a”sabotage angle.”

“Important to keep in mind: The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office may lack both the skill and the will to properly investigate the sabotage angle“, Baldwin messaged Hutchins, adding:”I was told that their program was to consider it an accident and send it to the civil courts.”





“And yet, the more I am presented with certain anomalies that day, the more open-minded I become. I initially dismissed the charge of sabotage. But don’t know [sic]“, continued the actor.

“I hope these NMs have the good sense to follow it“, concluded Baldwin.

When Hutchins asked who told him about the “agenda“, the actor referred to several lawyers.

Less than a month after the shooting, Baldwin texted one of the investigators, asking if the gunsmith or assistant manager had ever asked anyone on set to self-inspect the guns and saying that he had never been told to perform such self-realization. Check. Two days later, he asked if there was a chance he could be charged, the report said.

Baldwin sued several members of the film crew and the owner of the company that supplied the gun earlier this month. The lawsuit alleges that the supplier stockpiled ammunition”randomlywhich resulted in live ammunition being delivered to the set, while the crew members’ failure to follow safety rules resulted in those bullets being loaded into the Baldwin pistol and then firing at Hutchins. The cinematographer’s family settled a wrongful death lawsuit with production company “Rust” last month, and the film is set to resume production in January with Matthew Hutchins as executive producer.

A spokesperson for the attorney general for the First Judicial District of Santa Fe said last month that a decision has not yet been made on whether to bring charges against Baldwin or anyone else involved in the incident.