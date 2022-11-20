Adele vanishes into thin air during her show in Las Vegas, leaves fans confused

Fans also shared the messages written on the confetti pieces.

British singer-songwriter Adele started her rescheduled residency show in Las Vegas with a bang. The 34-year-old singer received rave reviews not only for her performance during the show, but what the internet is talking about is her “magical exit” from the stage. The final seconds of her performance at the Colosseum theater in Las Vegas are going viral on social media, where Adele made the dramatic exit, leaving fans elated and confused.

Adele kicked off the night with her 2015 song “Hello” and went on to perform Easy On Me, Rolling in the Deep, Skyfall and Set Fire to the Rain. The “Hello” singer received a standing ovation at both ends of her performance.

The video that has surfaced on the internet shows the winner of 15 Grammy Awards disappearing into thin air from the stage. The short clip shows as Adele says goodbye to her thousands of fans, a pink cloud of confetti covers her and she appears to have disappeared into thin air.

Watch the video here:

The magical release confused fans at the event as well as social media users. The video which is widely shared on social media has garnered over a million views with several comments. One user wrote: “I watched over and over trying to figure out how the hell she did this.” Another user commented, “he’s a legend, he’s an icon and now is the time.”

The third user wrote, “I’m really confused how they did this so quickly, is she okay there?” The fourth commented, “She’s probably getting on stage. Something similar happens in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway and I still can’t figure that one out! I was sitting pretty close too! Lol” When Adele disappeared in the burst of heart confetti I cried a little. You girls really did that! @Adele. Singing your ass AND a magic show as a finale???You take it!!! “, wrote the fifth.

Adele’s residency will last until March 2023. According to The Guardian, the singer will take a break from music after the residency ends to work on an online degree in English Literature.