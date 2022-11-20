Afghan official says 19 people were whipped in North Eastern province

Comment this story Comment

KABUL, Afghanistan — Nineteen people in northeast Afghanistan have been flogged for adultery, theft and running away, a Supreme Court official said on Sunday. The announcement underscored the Taliban’s intention to stick to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. This appears to be the first official confirmation that lashes and floggings have been inflicted in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the group carried out public executions, floggings and stoning of those convicted of crimes in Taliban courts.

After invading Afghanistan last year, the Taliban initially promised to be more moderate and to respect the rights of women and minorities. Instead, they have restricted rights and freedoms, including a ban on girls’ education beyond sixth grade.

On Thursday, a Taliban spokesman said they were committed to applying all Sharia laws.

A Supreme Court official, Abdul Rahim Rashid, said 10 men and nine women were flogged 39 times each in the town of Taloqan in northeastern Takhar province on November 11. the city’s main mosque after Friday prayers.

Rashid did not provide any personal details about the 19, such as where they came from or what happened to them after they were whipped. He said their cases were assessed by two courts before sentencing, confirming information in a Supreme Court statement.

The United Nations has said it is increasingly concerned that restrictions on girls’ education, along with other measures restricting fundamental freedoms, will deepen Afghanistan’s economic crisis and lead to greater insecurity. , poverty and isolation.