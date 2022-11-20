B. Kyle: Congratulations, Chief Henry. We have some work to do in St. Paul

The business community and St. Paul overall seem well-pleased with Mayor Carter’s selection for our new Chief of Police. As a participant in the selection committee, I congratulate Chief Henry on his appointment and confirmation to this important role. I also applaud Mayor Carter for the thoughtful approach he took to recruiting a new chief. Given his history as a veteran of the force and a hometown kid, I’m confident that Chief Henry will assume his post with the SPPD mission to “protect the peace and maintain public safety through trusted service with respect” top of mind.

Because we’ve got some work to do.

As I go about my work, I regularly speak to business owners, employees, visitors, and residents of St. Paul. I want to know what they’re worried about, hopeful for, driving toward. And I want to know how we can help.

In these last couple of years, the drumbeat has grown louder: Increasingly, across the widest spectrum of people, public safety is our #1 concern. I hear traumatic personal experiences, feel their anxiety, and the burning frustration at not feeling heard.

The St. Paul Area Chamber recently surveyed Twin Cities residents about their perceptions about public safety in St. Paul. Simply put, we wanted to know how people are feeling and what they are experiencing. The survey showed:

• 83% of St. Paul survey respondents say that their concerns about increased crime have influenced the choices they make about visiting St. Paul neighborhoods.

• 79% of St. Paul residents specifically report that crime is a factor when choosing St. Paul bars and restaurants.

• 64% say their crime concerns impact their decisions about where to go in St. Paul for business, shopping, or health care.

This at a time when we all are striving to bring our city back to life, welcome employees and visitors alike into our downtown, experience again the energy and vibrancy we all value.

Survey respondents also say they don’t believe the increase in crime is unique to St. Paul. And a majority (56%) express continued confidence in the city’s long-term plan to improve public safety.

What I hear in all this is that St. Paul is at an inflection point: we still feel hopeful of our direction long term, AND the public safety course corrections we make in the next few years are critical to demonstrating progress and maintaining the public’s trust.

As Mayor Carter said upon Chief Henry’s appointment, “Keeping our community safe is absolutely our first and most critical goal. It’s the foundation upon which all our other ambitions must be built.” We couldn’t agree more. Now is the time for city and county leadership to redouble efforts to make public safety a top priority.

Granted, our public safety challenges have complex causes and no simple solutions. As a business leader, I will not pretend to be an expert in criminal justice reform; but it’s clear that certain fundamentals need to come into sharper focus. We need to:

• Strengthen our support for law enforcement and first responders, and help recruit, train and retain good people in these important jobs.

• Protect the public from violent crime with visible police presence on streets, in skyways, and on transit.

• Continue supplementing law enforcement with co-responders to help serve people in crisis.

• Support social services providers and the City/County in their continued efforts to connect people to housing, shelter and services so we can close unsheltered encampments.

• Maintain a victim-centered approach when it comes to holding people accountable for breaking the law. We need to see a real and immediate connection to consequences.

• Strongly encourage the City Council, as it finalizes St. Paul’s 2023 budget, to prioritize public safety resources.

• Hold county and state leaders accountable for increased support services, law enforcement, and criminal justice outcomes.

Upon accepting his appointment, Chief Henry spoke about his vision for co-producing with the community a public safety strategy that can be a role model for other communities. The business community is aligned in our desire, in the strongest terms, to improve outcomes in public safety and support this vision. We are committed to collaboration with the City, our new Chief, and are willing partners to ensure that St. Paul continues to be a beloved place to live, work, and play.

We must do better at doing our best.

B. Kyle is president and CEO of the St. Paul Area Chamber.