Between Trump and DeSantis, the real Republican choice is clear – RT World News

Florida has a great governor, should we take our chances betting on him as president?

Now that Donald J. Trump has announced his highly anticipated 2024 presidential election, all eyes are on the Republican primary — and Trump’s alleged showdown with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Although DeSantis has yet to say he intends to run, it’s reasonable to assume he would most likely throw his hat in the ring given his popularity and hugely successful re-election in Florida this this month.

Governor DeSantis will, in all likelihood, one day make a great candidate for president, and he might even be a great vice president for Trump. But if the choice is between the two men for 2024, Trump is the clear winner. For starters, he has experience – and I’m not talking about mundane political experience.

Donald Trump was a political underdog, and before becoming our 45th president, he was (and still is) a successful businessman and billionaire. When he got off the escalator on that fateful day in 2017, he fought with establishment politicians who made it clear to the world that they wanted him gone. These cronies — from both parties, though Democrats and the left have done their best — have worked with the media to smear and attack the man relentlessly ever since. And they will never let go, as Trump has pulled back the curtain to reveal corruption that cannot be invisible. He showed the American people that our elected politicians, who are supposed to work for us, are doing the exact opposite. He shook DC to his heart, even though he didn’t “empty the swamp” – Again.





You don’t have to be the smartest guy in the world to figure out that if an elite and powerful group of people in DC, corporate America and the media hate somebody as much, it must upset the status quo. This is exactly what drew millions of voters to rally around Trump in the first place.

I recognize and respect Ron DeSantis’ military background, and he’s an American hero for his service – but in this world there are different kinds of battles, and I don’t think anyone can take on career politicians like Trump can. . I don’t even think anyone else would be willing to do that. DeSantis, who is still young and fairly new to politics himself, has already won support from several RINOs (Republicans in name only). He would be like a sheep thrown to the wolves in DC. This is precisely where Trump’s type of experience is needed, now more than ever.

Then there is the crucial question of geopolitics and foreign affairs. Trump’s foreign policy and the America First plan were like no other, and are unlikely to be replicated under anyone else. There were no new wars during his tenure. He achieved peace in the Middle East and was able to communicate and calm tensions with Kim Jong-Un. He negotiated to free Christians in North Korea and prioritized not just American religious freedom, but religious freedom around the world. Perhaps more importantly, Trump stood up to China – a country that continues to be our greatest threat.

Finally, the US economy was strong under Trump. After Biden’s soaring inflation, his war on US pipeline jobs and unconditional aid to Ukraine (which is already backed by only half of Americans, a number that is expected to decline as is about the US economy), we desperately need someone like Trump to fix our economy – and I don’t think anyone but him would be able to do that.







As Governor of Florida, DeSantis has done an extraordinary job ensuring the rights and security of his state, and we need men and women like him to govern states across America. Good freedom-loving governors protect states from the excesses of the federal government, and we need many more of them in this perilous time. This became evident after Covid and the slew of excessive executive orders the Biden administration keeps throwing out (along with an endless state of “emergency”). Surely DeSantis understands state protection from big government and its importance at this point. Is he ready to immediately abandon Florida for the Oval Office?

For 2024, the Republicans do not want to play with a great governor who may make a great president. We suffered under the Biden regime. So no, I disagree with some of the vociferous GOP media calling for “fresh blood” to replace Trump. I want one thing for sure. With Trump, there may be no guarantee that he won’t say outrageous things. He will most likely continue to ruffle feathers of all kinds. And I understand the feeling some conservatives have about his verbal attacks on DeSantis and others. But these are superficial concerns. Bad words don’t destroy a nation – weak or compromised leaders do. Trump proved he was far from weak and ignored attempts to compromise him. It helps that he doesn’t need funding from the GOP establishment.

Regardless of partisan politics, America needs and deserves a president in 2024 who will restore America’s energy independence, secure our southern border, negotiate with world leaders, and keep America out of war. We deserve a proven leader who can fend off the UN and WHO, and other entities that seek to encroach on our nation’s sovereignty. We need someone who once made America great and who can save what is now a sinking ship. I don’t trust anyone other than Donald Trump can do this. And if we’re very lucky, we might – just maybe – get Trump/DeSantis 2024.