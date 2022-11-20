California Fast Food Worker Bianca Palomera Loses Eyes Protecting Boy With Special Needs From Bully

A brave 19-year-old Bay Area fast food worker lost an eye after trying to stop a man from bullying a boy with special needs.

Bianca Palomera was working at the Habit Burger Grill in Antioch, California on November 12 when she noticed four men harassing a boy with special needs – the brother of one of her colleagues who was waiting for their shift to end , reported KNTV.

She claimed she decided to intervene and approached one of the men and told him to stop.

“He was throwing threats and insults saying he was going to ‘beat him’, ‘why does he keep looking in his direction?’ That’s when I stepped in and said, “It’s not right what you’re doing,” Palomera told the outlet.

The man, with his attention now on Palomera, punched her in the face, surveillance footage of the attack shared by her sister shows.

A fight ensued with several customers involved. Palomera managed to free herself from the man, who then fled the store with the three others he had arrived with and fled in a silver BMW, according to KNTV. His sister said they appeared to be between 16 and 21 years old.

“He punched me, and my helmet and goggles flew into my face,” Palomera said.

The attack landed Palomera in hospital where she learned she was going to lose her right eye.

Nearly $100,000 was raised for Palomera via GoFundMe. Today.com

“Following the attack, she was rushed to a nearby trauma center where she underwent emergency surgery,” Bianca’s sister, Erika, wrote in a Facebook post. “Unfortunately, she suffered irreversible injuries which cost her the complete loss of her right eye.”

The family started a GoFundMe to help cover her medical bills. By early Sunday morning, almost $100,000 had been donated.

The Antioch Police Department said it was investigating the incident but no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, Palomera is slowly recovering at home. She said she doesn’t regret confronting the bully.

“It’s the last thing I expected of anything,” she said. “I don’t really regret helping, intervening. It could have been worse for my colleague’s brother.”

Habit Burger told KNTV in a statement that they are “fully assisting authorities in their efforts to identify the suspected attackers.”