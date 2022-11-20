Channel Nine star Cameron Williams charged with assaulting his wife on their rural property

<!–

Channel Nine star Cameron Williams has been charged after he allegedly assaulted his wife following an argument at their rural property.

The sports presenter will face Singleton Local Court on Thursday to face one count of assault on his wife Natasha Russo.

Officers were called to the couple’s property in Howes Valley, just outside Singleton in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales, just after 1am on Sunday.

Channel Nine star Cameron Williams (left) will face Singleton Local Court on Thursday after being charged with one count of common assault against his wife Natasha Russo (right)

Williams (pictured) allegedly pushed and grabbed his wife during the alleged incident. He was arrested and charged with one count of common assault

Williams allegedly pushed and grabbed his wife during the alleged incident. He was arrested and charged with one count of common assault.

Police also issued an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) in Ms Russo’s name before the 59-year-old was released on bail.

It is understood the couple had been spending the weekend at the rural estate with friends before the alleged altercation happened.

William’s lawyer, Paul McGirr, said his client was a loving family man who was “extremely embarrassed by it all”.

“At this stage there is a lot more to the story, we will plead not guilty, get a memorandum of evidence and then go from there,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

In a statement, police said officers from the Hunter Valley Police District were called to the Howes Valley property following reports of a domestic incident.

“Following investigations, a 59-year-old man was arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station and charged with common assault (DV),” the statement said.

“The Coogee man has been granted conditional bail to appear in Singleton Local Court on Thursday November 24, 2022.”

Police also took out an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) in the name of Ms Russo (pictured) before the 59-year-old was given conditional bail to face court on Thursday

Williams (pictured with Michael Clarke) told colleagues in an email that the decision to leave was made for his family

The alleged altercation comes just months after the high-profile newsreader left his post at Channel Nine for “health reasons”.

Williams announced his resignation in an email to colleagues this week, writing that he was resigning in order to focus on his “health” and his “family”.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to resign from Nine. Leaving News’ top team is difficult and being part of this team is an honour,” Williams wrote.

“But I have struggled for years with increasingly poor health and I want to address that now for the sake of a bigger team, my family.”

William’s lawyer Paul McGirr said his client was a loving family man who was ‘extremely embarrassed by it all’ (pictured is his wife Natasha Russo)

Williams (pictured with Andrew Johns) joined Channel Nine as a sports presenter in 2010, a year after landing a role as host of Weekend Today

Nine’s director of news and current affairs, Darren Wick, said at the time: “Cam is leaving us to focus on his health and then to pursue other opportunities which we look forward to hearing more about.”

“I want to thank Cam for his significant contribution to Nine over the past six years,” he said.

Williams’ distinguished career spanning four decades has also seen him work for The Courier-Mail, The Australian, Fox Sports and Channel 7.

The former TV star responded to a number of messages from supporters on Twitter saying he appreciated the support and was looking forward to returning to the screen.

“I have to fix a few health issues and then get back to it. Thank you for your thoughts and hope all is well with you,’ Williams wrote.