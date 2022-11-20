clashes between police and protesters in Paris (VIDEOS) – RT in French

Tensions and violence erupted between demonstrators and the police during the mobilization in Paris of yellow vests on November 19. A policeman, in particular, hit a demonstrator with a truncheon.

AFP reports, about the demonstration in Paris of yellow vests on November 19, that the “route was marred by a few clashes during which the police used their truncheons, according to videos posted by protesters on social media. From the same source, the police reported three arrests.

In fact, in the video of the demonstration broadcast live by RT France, we can see a policeman hitting a demonstrator with his truncheon, in a context of high tension (at around 1:45:48).

In addition, accounts on Twitter posing as those of independent reporters have published videos of clashes that allegedly occurred during this mobilization. We see in particular a charge of the police on a group of demonstrators, or a member of those striking a blow in the face to an individual – in a context not specified by the author of the video.

Several hundred yellow vests beat the pavement of Paris on November 19, on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the movement, born in protest of the increase in fuel taxes.

Leaving around 2:30 p.m. from Place de la Bourse (2nd arrondissement), the demonstrators, including Jérôme Rodrigues, a historic figure in the movement who had been knocked out during a demonstration in January 2019, reached Place Anne- Marie Carrière, in the Montmartre district (18th arrondissement of Paris), under a strong escort from the police.