Colorado nightclub shooting leaves at least 5 dead, 18 injured

Five people were shot dead and 18 others injured in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub known as Club Q on Saturday night.

A suspect was in custody and being treated at a local hospital early Sunday, according to CSPD Lt. Pamela Castro.

Police responded to the shooting around 11:57 p.m. Officials will hold a press conference at 8 a.m. Sunday.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the club said on its Facebook page. “Our prayers and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of the heroic customers who subdued the shooter and put an end to this heinous attack.

This is a developing story